Masks: The new political divide?

Coronavirus cases are spiking in Florida, Miami-Dade and the Village of Key Biscayne. Some increase was expected as the economy reopened, but few expected anything this bad.

Reopening came with responsibility. Too many people are ignoring that.

I personally do not like wearing a mask. They are awkward, hot and uncomfortable. In addition, they hide smiles, which might be contributing to the general “grumpiness” we seem to be experiencing on the island.

Since when did wearing of a mask become a symbol of political affiliation? I must have missed that memo. Dozens of social media videos show people losing it at stores when asked to wear a mask. Most show the subject stating some kind of political allegiance, or denigrating an opposing party.

That the idea that wearing a mask during a pandemic is a political statement, or an infringement on someone’s freedom, is way off base.

When we see a neighbor wearing masks at The Golden Hog or Winn Dixie, or out picking up food from La Scala or Costa Med, we make no assumptions about whether they vote Democratic or Republican. We only see someone being cautious in a stressful time. Or perhaps they have underlying health issues and are taking extra care of themselves and those around them.

The disease does not discriminate by party affiliation, The decision to wear a mask should not be considered a partisan political act.

More than 1,200 fellow Miami-Dade County residents have been killed by this virus so far. While some social media commenters continually note that there is a relatively low mortality rate for COVID patients -- 2% as of Monday -- that would be hard-pressed to say this “isn’t all that bad” to a granddaughter who lost her abuelo, or a son who lost his hero.

The numbers are impersonal. The emotional scars on people who lose someone to the virus is the real toll. That will be felt long after a vaccine is discovered and we get past this.

Until then, and in the absence of a proven treatment, the best tools we have to limit the spread of COVID-19 are washing hands, practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

The mask is not simply a matter of personal choice. If you choose not to wear a mask, you are choosing to put others at risk. It would be like calling drunk driving a personal choice.

Wearing a mask is a simple way to keep ourselves and each other safe, to help ensure the island economy opens. It is also now the law in Dade and the village.

On a personal note, a special Get Well Soon and many blessings to our Chief of Police Charles Press who is how battling the virus after testing positive. YOU GOT THIS CHIEF!