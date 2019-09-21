Islander News wins Best of Show

Islander News won 17 total awards at the recent Florida Media Association conference held in St Pete Beach, including Best of Show for the special section cover of the 2018 Summer Camp Guide. The cover designed by Fernando Del Rio at OPS. The judges commented: “Clever image manipulation captured some of the wide ranging summer camp adventures for kids on Key Biscayne.”

A first prize was awarded for Islander News’ coverage and story of the House Bill 107 which prohibits texting while driving in school and work zones. The judges commented “Good coverage of Florida’s new law about texting and driving, including the human angle of the parents of accident victims and how they pushed for passage of House Bill 107.”

Islander New also swept the Dining & Entertainment category, winning first, second and third prizes. In total, Islander News won 5 first prizes, 5 second and 4 thurd place finishes, along with 2 additional Judge’s Choice.