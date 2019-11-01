Islander Savings: Your exclusive path to local money saving offers

Starting Monday, Key Biscayne residents will gain the opportunity to save hundreds of dollars at local businesses through the inaugural delivery of a new direct mail publication called Islander Savings.

The publication, produced by Islander Media Group, the parent company of the Islander News, will be mailed to all local residents and merchants six times a year.

The initial Islander Savings mailing includes hundreds of dollars in savings from 21 local merchants, including restaurants, beauty salons and home services.

For more information, call Islander News at (305) 361-3333.