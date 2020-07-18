Fish the Bottom for Snapper Dinner this Weekend!

After what seems like weeks of south and southwest winds, and air temperatures reaching the mid 90’s, it looks like we may see our winds go more easterly and pick up a bit this weekend.

The offshore bite really slowed down with the high air temperatures. The best action was early in the morning for some nice size king mackerel, loads of false albacores (aka bonitos), a few blackfin tuna and barracudas. This action was taking place just outside the outer reef line in depths from 60 to 200 feet of water.

The dolphin fish fishing took a turn for the worse this past week. What dolphins were being caught were way offshore, like 10 to 20 miles, and the fish were mostly under-sized. Not worth the gas money that it took to get you out there.

Many fishermen this past week tried their luck at bottom fishing for vermillion, yelloweye and mutton snappers, and they had some good catches. Hit the shallower wrecks in 100 to 200 feet of water and fish livre pilchards, ballyhoo and cut squid for bait.

Bonefishing continues to be good over the shallow flats south of Key Biscayne.

The nighttime mangrove, mutton and yellowtail snapper fishing has been good. Try the natural reefs in 25 to 80 feet of water for these tasty snappers.

With the slow fishing off Miami, many locals are driving to Flamingo, where the snook, redfish, sea trout, tripletail and shark fishing has been outstanding in Florida Bay.

Before heading out take a few minutes and check the most recent weather forecast. Miami - South Florida

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

