Storm has passed so now ... Let’s catch some dinner!

Normally after a big blow like the tropical system we just had with Isaias, the fishing offshore of Key Biscayne can heat up. For the weekend, NOAA Weather is forecasting light southeasterly winds.

I am looking for kingfish, blackfin tuna, bonito, wahoo and even a few sailfish to be eager to take live and fresh dead baits. Concentrate your efforts around artificial reefs in depths from 80 to 300 feet of water. You can drift or troll the outer reef drop off as well. Big drone spoons trolled deep with the help of a planer will often get you many strikes along the outer reef.

Dolphin fish had been biting good in 800 to 1,000 feet of water, and they may be still in our area. You can troll rig ballyhoo or soft plastics for these fish.

Bottom fishing can be good after a big storm passes, but usually in late September or October the. Fish some baits on the bottom in 60 to 120 feet of water and you might bump into a big school of hungry yellowtail and mutton snappers.

The lobster season of Florida opened August 6 and there is a great chance that these tasty crustaceans will have regrouped from being chased all over creation during the mini season. Most of the mini season lobster hunters limited out with decent size lobsters this year.

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

This week's #islandertidetimes for Key Biscayne and Biscayne Bay waters.

#islanderfishingreport & #islandertidetimes