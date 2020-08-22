Mahi! Mahi! Mahi!

A breezier weekend could be coming for our Key Biscayne residents. It’s always a good idea to check NOAA weather before heading out.

Get out early to take advantage of a great dolphin fish bite taking place offshore of Key Biscayne. The action has been happening two to 10 miles offshore in the Bluewaters of the Gulf Stream.

Concentrate your efforts in 500 to 1,300 feet of water, where diving terns and weed lines are present. The dolphins are eating trolled feathers, rigged ballyhoo, weedless soft plastics and live baitfish.

On the reef at night, mangrove, yellowtail and mutton snappers continue to feed over the offshore reefs in 20 to 80 feet of water.

Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

#islanderfishingreport