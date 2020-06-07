Over 57,000 people tested Saturday. Graduation parade back on. Village establishes curfew checkpoint. Davey: “Community Center will remain closed”

In an email communication, the village announce they were setting up a “KBPD checkpoint by Calusa Park,” in order to enforce the countywide 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew established by County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

“The Community Center will remain closed,” announced Village Mayor Mike Davey in a Sunday video message. Davey said the village is “trying to figure out” a way to reopen the center.

Davey also announced the graduation parade, cancelled last week due to the unrest related to the George Floyd death, was back on. The new date is Wednesday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Davey also mentioned “an uptick in cases over the weekend” in reference to the confirmed number of cases on the island.

Sunday, Florida’s Health Department reported 72 cases for “Key Biscayne” and 76 cases for zip code 33149.

The state’s dashboard reported another 1,180 statewide cases, bringing the total to 63,938.

On Saturday, according to the report, 57,082 tests were administered, the highest daily total in the last 14-days. The percent of first time positive test was 2.6%.

By county:

Miami-Dade – 19,547 cases / 248 new cases

Broward – 7,804 / 114 new cases

Palm Beach – 7,804 / 114 new cases

City of Miami now reports 11,801 residents infected with the virus.