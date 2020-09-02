It’s a dog’s life in Eden

Everywhere you go on this Eden, there are dogs. Little dogs, big dogs, hairy dogs, fluffy dogs, pretty dogs and ugly dogs. Dogs on leashes, dogs in baby strollers. I even saw a dog in a lady’s handbag. I go for a walk, I get sniffed at least 10 times.

I sat down once, with my coffee and egg sandwich, at Starbucks. Much to my regret, a couple takes the next table. They have a huge German Shepherd attached to a chain leash and he is staring at me. Is he looking at me or my sandwich? I look at him and he gets up. His owner pushes him back down. He will not be deterred. He is looking at me as if to say, “Your sandwich or your life!” I calculate the length of the chain, figuring he could get the sandwich and my arm. Courageously, I turn my back on him and finish the sandwich, fully expecting an assault from the rear. It doesn’t happen. I turn in my chair facing him as I get up, holding only my coffee. The dog is lying next to his owner, his big head on the ground. He glances at me dismissively and resumes his nap. He’s obviously had his coffee, or prefers café ole. His owner looks up at me with a friendly smile.

“Nice dog.” I say, grateful for not being attacked.

I think Key Biscayne has the highest number of dogs per capita than anywhere in the union, with the possible exception of Alaska, where I think the dogs outnumber the people. In Alaska, people treat dogs like dogs. Nobody sleeps with their dog in Alaska; they are too big. I don’t even think they allow little dogs in Alaska. I was in Alaska once, Juno I think it was, when the guide I’d hired related a story about one of his Huskies. One day he found one of his dogs lying on the ground and barely breathing, a trickle of saliva emanating from his mouth. So, he called the local vet, who told him:

“Block the dog’s nose and give him mouth to mouth resuscitation until I get there. If you don’t do that, the dog might suffer brain damage affecting his intelligence.”

“Well,” the guide told me, “I thought about that for a minute or two and decided that old dog wasn’t too bright to begin with, so I guess I’ll just take my chances.”

If that happened in Key Biscayne, I think the owner would be down on the ground, nose to nose with that dog doing what the vet said. And if that didn’t work, they’d wind up paying $21,000 for brain surgery.

Don’t get me wrong, I love dogs. I just don’t want one. I see what my friends go through with their pets. Four times a day they go out, regardless of the weather, so that Fido can do his business. Sometimes I see this one guy, bent over, standing in the rain, waiting for his wife’s 4 lb. little darling to pee. I know this guy. He is a retired Exxon executive, once in charge of Middle East operations, directing thousands of personnel. Now he looks like one of those forlorn blue period Picasso paintings. What is he thinking? Probably that he should never have left the Middle East.

Another fascinating statistic. Key Biscayne has more dog parks than Baltimore. I know this because I was born in Baltimore. I worked in Druid Hill Park, which is a people park, and I can tell you there were no dog parks there. Even though that was 70 years ago, given Charm City’s reputation, a dog park would not be high on their agenda.

One last comment I feel compelled to relate as to dog parks. According to Pew Research Center, we are the proud owners of the country’s most expensive dog park, topping out at $700,000. It is a wonder to behold, with tiled pathways, water stations, playground, gazebos, artificial grass and picnic tables Yes, picnic tables. Some of our KB ladies like to have lunch with their dogs. I wonder if they have matching bowls?

Gil Herman

(Herman is a student in Kathie Klarrich’s writing class at the KB Community Center, which is now meeting via Zoom)