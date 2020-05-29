“Look forward to seeing people again, seems like it has been forever” and with that, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park Manager Art Yerian confirmed to Islander News that Bill Baggs will reopen Monday, June 1st.

“It will be a little different, but we are excited to get back. Our goal is for people to be able to enjoy the park and get some fresh. Our goal is to keep this community safe,” added Yerian.

The park will operate with some restrictions.

- Area A will be closed

- Park will operate at 50% capacity

- Once the park is full (at 50%) they will close for the day.

The two restaurants, Boaters Grill and Lighthouse Café will open as well, Yerian confirmed.

Reina Gonzalez, who along with husband David, own and operate the two popular restaurants, said they are happy to be able to welcome back the Key Biscayne community.

Gonzalez added they would be operating by the same Miami-Dade County social distancing restrictions for restaurants.