“I've signed Amendment No. 2 to Emergency Order 21-20, which allows summer camps and youth sports to be conducted under certain social distancing and safety rules. It also permits dog parks to re-open on June 8th.”

With that Thursday night Twitter post, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez cleared the way for more spaces to open as he tries to get the economy moving again.

The amendment refers to the New Normal Handbook originally published by the county on May 13, which establishes the guidelines for spaces as they open.

Specific to gyms and fitness facilities (pages 88-90 of the handbook), some of the recommended safety guidelines & restrictions include capacity limits, social distancing, use of facial covering in the facility for certain activities and increased air filtration and ventilation.

The guidelines asks gyms to “monitor building occupancy and restrict customer access to no more than 50 percent” customers are required to wear facial coverings “when entering and exiting facilities and within facilities except when conducting certain activities where it is not possible to wear facial coverings.”

Additionally, employees and patrons are required to sanitize their hands when entering the facility, after using any equipment, when completing a fitness routine and when exiting. Disinfecting wipes must be available throughout the facility.

With pent-up demand for exercise, next week promises to be a busy one for local gyms and fitness facility.

In an Instagram post, popular gym Code of Life said “The first class is already waitlisted, so if you’ve been itching to come back, go ahead and save your spot asap as we can only open at 50% capacity.”

The post also reminds patrons that time between classes “will be used for proper social distancing and cleaning.”

If you are planning to stroll the village’s dog park on Monday, the general safety guidelines that apply to parks and open spaces will be in effect, including social distancing, no gathering or more than 10-people and facial covering is required.

New cases.

Thursday, the Health Department reported over 60,000 (60,183) Floridians have tested positive for the coronavirus. That is 1,419 new cases in a 24-hour period, the largest single day increase since daily updates began in March.

While the number of statewide cases is growing as testing becomes more available, the percent of positive tests continues to drop. On Thursday, the percent of positive test was 3.58%.

Key Biscayne reported 71 confirmed cases, while zip code 33149 reported 75 cases.

In an email communication Thursday, the village said that “Demand for testing in the Village has decreased” and announced the drive-through testing site at St Agnes will only operate once a week. “However, if demand increases again, we will shift back to a fuller schedule to accommodate residents.”