July 15 is the deadline for students to apply for the next round of annual scholarships from the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club.

Scholarships are open to:

- High school seniors

- College freshman thru juniors

- Graduate school students can apply

Previous applicants and recipients may reapply

Requirements for applying include being a current Key Biscayne resident and US citizen. Other considerations include academic achievement, financial need and worthy future academic pursuits.

You can receive an application by emailing Shayna Lopate at BB&T s.lopate@bbandt.com or Karen Llorente at llorentek@yahoo.com.

Complete applications must be delivered to BB&T Bank, 600 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne, FL 33149.