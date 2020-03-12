It’s time to be counted! 2020 Census kicks off this week

Key Biscayne residents are being encouraged to participate in the 2020 Census – a process that counts the nation’s population. The count starts this week.

The 2020 Census counts the population in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories -- Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Every home will receive an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire — online, by phone, or by mail, according to the 2020 Census website.

The invitations will be sent starting today (Thursday) and continue through March 20. A reminder letter will be sent out between March 16-24. The deadline to complete the count is April 1.

Respondents should count everyone living at their address as of April 1, regardless of age.

Census data is crucial for the US representative democracy and determines the number of legislative seats at all levels of government. According to a release from the Village of Key Biscayne, it also guides the allocation of more than $800 billion of federal funds for schools, libraries, hospitals, housing and roads.

The village’s release stated that:

Personal information collected via the census cannot be disclosed for 72 years.

No citizenship question will be part of the questionnaire.

No personal information can be used against respondents in court or by a government agency

Census bureau staff who have access to personal information are sworn for life.

