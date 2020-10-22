Jelly beans and GO Bond both show need for attention to detail

What do black jelly beans in Frank Sinatra’s dressing room have to do with a Key Biscayne GO Bond?

Everybody has heard of the crazy things artists put in their contract riders; first class travel, luxury hotel suites, over the top stage sound and lighting. OK.

But why black jelly beans?

In the early halcyon days of rock ‘n’ roll touring, production expertise in different towns was uneven. There’s hundreds of important safety and artistic details in the rider and no way for the band to check all those details upon arrival for a show.

Legend has it that either the Rolling Stones or Van Halen started putting quirky little requests buried in their contract just to see if the producer had read all of the rider. Frank’s test was black jelly beans and since jelly beans only came packaged in multi-colors my staff would have to buy several bags and pick out the black ones.

Frank knew on walking into his dressing room not only had I read his rider, but had gone to some lengths to meet it. (Ironically, all the times I did shows for Frank I never recall seeing anyone actually eat any jelly beans.)

Later in life, using my show business background, I was involved in promoting bond referendums.

Bond referendum and subsequent bond management has hundreds of technical and fail-safe rules for success. The easy tells (the black jelly beans) that voters can spot are: success with previous projects; a trusted, stable, smoothly run administration; a flawless roll out, usually covering a year of planning and engagement; appropriate bond amounts that meet community expectation.

Do I really need to finish this story?

Mark AGAINST #233

Charles Collins