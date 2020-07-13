Kelly Preston, the actress of “Jerry Maguire” fame, and wife of iconic Saturday Night Fever actor John Travolta, has died following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Preston was 57.

Sunday evening, Travolta announced Preston’s passing in an Instagram post. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.”

“My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side,” Travolta wrote. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

Preston appeared in dozens of films over the course of a lengthy acting career that began in the early 1980s.

She played Marnie Mason in the 1988 comedy “Twins” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, before portraying Avery Bishop in the 1996 classic “Jerry Macguire,” along with Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Renee Zellweger.

Preston and Travolta, who met in 1988 while making “The Experts,” welcomed their first son, Jett, in 1992. Jett died in 2009 at age 16 after suffering a seizure. Their second child, Ella Bleu, was born in 2000, and their youngest, son Benjamin, was born in 2010.