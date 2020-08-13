With the National Hurricane Center 11 a.m. Thursday advisory, Tropical Depression #11 developed into Tropical Storm Josephine developed in the Atlantic.

As of 11 a.m. Josephine was located more than 900 miles of the Northern Leeward Island, moving WNW at 13 mph with top winds of 45 mph. The forecast track has it staying at sea for the remainder of the week. The storm is forecasted to produce gusty winds and heavy rains in parts of the Leeward Islands this weekend.

Forecasters expect some additional strengthening in the next 24 to 36 hours as Josephine moves through open sea. After that, Josephine is expected to encounter a southwesterly shear as it approaches an upper-level trough, which should weaken it.

Josephine set a record for the early-season for a J-named storm in the Atlantic. Before, the next earliest “J” storm was Tropical Storm Jose on August 22, 2005.

For the entire advisory from NOAA, click here.