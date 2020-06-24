Residents can help make July 4th parade a special success

The July 4th holiday has always been a huge deal on the island. COVID-19 will make things different this year, but organizers hope to do their best to keep the same spirit represented.

This year’s parade will be geared to Key Biscayne locals only. It will include only vehicles; there will be no walking groups or marching bands. Traditional viewing stations will also be missing.

So, while things will be different this year, the organizing committee says they need Key Biscayners to help keep the spirit alive by participating in this year’s parade.

The committee is asking all neighbors, friends and families to decorate cars, trucks and golf carts and join in the fun. It’s fun, free, and a great tradition dating back 61 years.

The parade route will move around the various streets in Key Biscayne. Residents will be asked to gather on Fernwood Road, starting at Harbor. Participants should be lining up by 9 a.m. The specific space on the parade will be assigned when you show up at the lineup area.

The committee is encouraging residents to come outside and watch the parade, observe social distancing and wearing of facial coverings are strongly encouraged.

Key Biscayne K-8 Center Principal Mrs. Silvia Tarafa will serve as this year’s Parade Marshal.

There will also be no vendors or fireworks, which have been cancelled due to the covid-related limitations.

For more information, visit the committee's website by clicking here.