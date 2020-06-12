The outlook for this weekend looks great for Key Biscayne anglers.

Winds are forecasted to be 10 to 15 knots and out of the east and that translates into what could be some hot dolphin fishing. With a steady east wind this past week I would suspect that the Gulf Streams western edge might be close enough so that most fishermen will have an easy ride out to where the dolphin fish (Mahi-Mahi) could be.

Fishermen looking to get in on the dolphin fishing should head offshore till they find a good dark color change with some weeds along its edge. Either troll that edge with rigged ballyhoo, feathers or weedless soft plastics till you hook up or run and gun as you look for better weedlines with some life, like birds working a line or birds diving on bait.

Also look under the weeds to see if there are any small bait fish hiding from predators. These are keys to finding the fish. Once you locate the fish, you can throw almost anything at them and if they are hungry you should have no trouble catching a 10 fish limit.

Other available fishing could be golden tilefish in 500 to 700 feet of water, kingfish, blackfin tuna, bonitos, wahoo, and sailfish that normally are feeding in depths from 80 to 300 feet of water.

No matter what you target or catch this weekend, I’m sure if nothing else you will enjoy the warm Florida weather and the beautiful waters offshore.

Here are this weekend's low and high tide for Key Biscayne and Biscayne Bay

Capt. Alan Sherman is a longtime South Florida fishing captain and guide who operates Get Em Sportfishing Charters. You can reach him at (786) 436-2064