Just what every Dad needs for Father’s Day: a manatee!

With Father’s Day just around the corner (June 21) here is a gift idea that’s unique, fun and environmentally conscious: adopt a manatee from the Save the Manatee Club.

Each adoption includes a certificate, photo, and biography of your manatee. That’s because you’ll be able to choose a real manatee, with a name and unique characteristics, that’s been studied by research teams in Florida.

Order by June 10 to receive a Father’s Day gift with your adoption – a Save the Manatee Club exercise towel at the Friend level ($35), or a grilling apron with a humorous manatee design at the Sponsor level ($55).

Your chosen manatee will make a memorable gift for Dad or Grandpa, even if you can’t spend time together this Father’s Day. Shipping is free for orders within the U.S.

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, a co-founder of Save the Manatee Club, helped develop the Adopt-A-Manatee® program in 1984, with the purpose of raising awareness and funds for manatee conservation efforts. Adoptions include subscriptions to the Club’s newsletter, featuring updates on adoptees and other manatee news.

Proceeds from the Adopt-A-Manatee® program enable Save the Manatee Club to increase public awareness and education, rescue injured manatees, release rehabilitated manatees, and advocate for strong habitat protection measures.

Read more about Save the Manatee Club’s work, check out manatees available for adoption, and Adopt-A-Manatee® for Dad, here.

Save the Manatee Club was founded in 1981 by singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett and former Florida Governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham to protect manatees and their aquatic habitat. For more information about manatees and the Club’s efforts, visit them online here or call 1-800-432-JOIN (5646).