5K race to support skin cancer research

5K race on March 8 to support skin cancer research at UM

The SunSmart 5K, hosted by the students at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, returns for its 11th year with the race starting at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, March 8 at Bill Baggs State Park.

The event aims to raise awareness for the risks of melanoma, one of the most common cancers in South Florida. All proceeds from the race will be used to fund ongoing melanoma research at the Jackson/UM medical campus.

Online registration is available by clicking here . The cost is $30 for the general public, $25 for participants 18 & under, and $20 for current UM students. The charge covers the cost of participation plus: a T-shirt, breakfast, other swag, complementary skin cancer screenings, and free all-day access to Bill Baggs.