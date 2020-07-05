“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.” With this simple tweet, Rapper Kanye West declared his candidacy for President on the United States Saturday.

It is not clear if West has filed any official paperwork to appear on ballots this year. Candidates must adhere to filing requirements under Ballot Access Laws that vary by state. The deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.

West has mentioned in the past that he would potentially enter the presidential race one day, most recently in November, when he said he planned to run in 2024.

The Fourth of July announcement caused a stir on social media.

Eccentric billionaire Elon Musk endorsed the rapper via Twitter; “You have my full support!'

Wife Kim Kardashian showed her support for by tweeting an American Flag emoji in response.