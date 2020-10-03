In the spirit of transparency, I want to first point out that I personally like Allegra, Reaves, and Conway.

That said, I’m wondering if anyone else noticed the petty passive aggressive tones in Buttrick’s and Camenjo’s letters in last week’s Islander.

Some of it may even border on slander. I’ll leave that to the attorneys to squabble over.

What I will do is strongly suggest that people treat their political adversaries respectfully. You’re starting to sound a lot like another slanderous imbecile from around these parts.

Side note; that sixty-nine grand for first responders should have had an extra zero on it in my not so humble opinion. Talk about a nominee for the Nobel.

Hope you guys are well, stay safe.

Best,

Billy Kaynor