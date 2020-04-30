Who says Key Biscayners have to abandon their sense of style and island “chicness” that has been a key staple for years? And smiling? Sure, we have to be good citizens and maintain our social distance (6-feet between people), and we should as our the Village's executive order mandates to wear a mask when in stores. But…

We can still smile. At Winn-Dixie recently we caught up with Norman Smith, who told us “behind this mask I am smiling” as he shopped.

And later, at The Golden Hog, we ran into Beatriz Heuze, who was looking as classy as ever behind the mask while shopping for sweets.

Let’s continue to do our part to slow the spread of Coronavirus -- to flatten the proverbial curve -- and remain KB Chic while doing it.