KB Community Center pool reopening Thursday with safety restrictions

After being closed since the pandemic commenced in March, the Key Biscayne Community Center is now open for “Lap Swimming” by reservation only.

Village Parks & Rec Director Todd Hofferberth said the “soft opening” the staff did Wednesday “went well” and made the decision to proceed with the pool reopening.

Lap swimming will be available by reservation for KBCC Members. The pool will operate Monday through Saturday starting at 7:30 AM and concluding by 6:30 PM.

Saturdays the pool will close at 2:30 PM.

Initially, the KBCC pool will be available exclusively for lap swimming and only for active KBCC Members, including those who had an active membership on March 13, 2020, as well as those who purchase or renew an annual membership.

Safety protocols will be in effect, including:

- Facial coverings must be worn at all times by staff and Members, including while preparing to enter the pool. Members may remove their face covering when they are swimming

- Everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from each other at all times

- Access to the Pool will be available only through the side access gate located near the roundabout and Village Green.

- The KBCC parking garage is closed

- Guests will be screened prior to admission. Swimmers must register under 100.4 temperature

- Only 6 swimmers allowed in the pool at the same time (1 swimmer per lane)

- Showers and lockers inside the pool bathrooms will not be available

- Bathrooms will be available, but only one person at a time.

- Outdoor shower will be available to rinse before and after pool use.

- Members must arrive wearing swim attire and ready to swim.

- Sessions in the pool will be limited to one-hour per visit.

- Members must leave the KBCC as soon as they finish swimming

- No one will be not allowed to linger on the pool deck or inside of the KBCC

- Water fountains are closed. Swimmers should bring their own water bottles

- Swimmers must bring their own pool equipment and other personal-use items, such as towels, water bottles, etc.

- Chairs, tables and loungers will not be available

For a complete list of the safety procedures, click here.

You can make an online reservation for a lap swimming session here. Reservations must be made by 5:00pm the previous business day.

Please carefully review the operating procedures and safety protocols before visiting the KBCC.

For more information, please call the front desk at 305-365-8900