KB for Bahamas continues

Not surprisingly, Key Biscayners have answered the call to help their Bahamas neighbors as donated good continue to pour in to the collection center at unit 38 in the Square Shopping Center (NW corner, by across from Puntino).

On Wednesday, courtesy of the Village, KB Firefighters, with the help of volunteers, filled a bus with donated goods from Tuesday to take to the staging area where the shipments are being prepared for shipment by air later this week.

As residents brought goods, volunteers like Carolyn Koslen, a member of the organizing committee; Jutta Campiani, Toni Saul and Jane Morris sort and carefully package and label the donated goods.

A steady stream of residents came in, donations in hand; many asking what else was needed. Rafael Parra from Ethos Wellness / Pharmacy came in with Lourdes Jofre-Collett with much needed mosquito repellent and hand sanitizer, and is coming back with first aid supplies on Thursday. Vanina and German Paradelo brought some goods donated by the Lopez Family who recently relocated to Switzerland and vowed to come back Saturday with their own donations.

Much has been received but much is still needed. Some of the items needed are heavy-duty work gloves, Ensure or similar meal-replacement shakes, first-aid ointment.

Monetary collections are encouraged. You can donate through the Key Biscayne Community Foundation recently activated Emergency Disaster Fund. To donate visit the Foundation is click here.