Key Biscayners remain committed to Bahama relief

The kindness of Key Biscayne has been on full display since September 3, when the KB for Bahamas donation center opened to benefit the citizens of the Bahamas, which had been battered by the Category 5 winds of Hurricane Dorian.

Residents flocked to the center at The Square Shopping Center, and they continue to stream in -- all ages and backgrounds -- with donations of clothes, food and other household goods.

As of this post, more than $52,000 has been raised by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation’s Emergency Disaster Fund for the Bahamas, eclipsing the initial goal of $50,000. Organizers have now set their goal at $100,000. To make a financial donation to the KB for Bahamas effort, click here.

On Monday, Sept. 9, goods collected through the weekend were taken to Boca Raton Airport, where Key Biscayne friends Andres Posse and Eduardo Ortiz were preparing to fly the loads to Freeport in the Bahamas. On Tuesday, they flew to Freeport and were met by Third Wave Volunteers to assist with distribution.

Posse, commenting upon returning from two flights to Freeport, called the day “incredible and intense.”

After delivering donated goods to Freeport, the pilots took five medical relief volunteers from Freeport to Treasure Cay, one of the most devastated areas, according to Posse. They did this after both trips on Tuesday, taking ten medical relief volunteers to Treasure Cay.

Moving forward, Estevez said the focus of collections at The Square now includes pet food, bedding, tents, back-to-school supplies like backpacks. All these will be delivered by boat to Eleuthera this weekend.

The KB for Bahamas organizing committee consists of Maria Claudia Thorne-Davey, Michele Estevez, Carolyn Koslen, Jorge Mendia and Anne Rothe.

The KB for Bahamas donation center is located in Unit 38 at the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m daily through Sunday, September 15. For more information, please visit