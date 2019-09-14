After 12 long but rewarding days, having shipped hundreds of boxes of donated goods to the Bahamas, the KB for Bahamas collection efforts wind down Sunday, September 15.

Saturday saw a steady flow is Key Biscayners donating items. Jackie Kellogg brought Sternos and warming trays, Paula Averhoff donated a large bag full of toiletries, soaps and personal hygiene products and a representative of the organization SFA (Stars Friends Arts) said ¡Presente! - donating boxes of baby wipes.

As donations came in, volunteers like Jamie McCaughan and Maria Claudia Thorne carefully separated, packed and readied the items for shipping.

Unit 38 in the Square Shopping Center will open from 8 am to 8 pm Sunday, September 15 for one last day. The KB for Bahamas organizing committee is asking Key Biscayne to help finish strong.