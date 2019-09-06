KB for Bahamas, day three update.

Key Biscayners continue to open their hearts and wallets to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. By the time volunteers closed shot at 8 p.m. Thursday, Unit 38 in the Square Shopping Center was once again, filled with donations.

In addition, the KB for Bahamas organizing committee, along with the Key Biscayne Community Foundation has even more great news to share… as of Thursday afternoon; Key Biscayners have raised $27,500 for the Bahamas relief efforts via donations to the KBCF Emergency Disaster Fund. THANK YOU Key Biscayne! .

The committee members have set their first goal of raising $50,000; you are more than half way there. They invite the Key Biscayne community to help make this goal a reality. To donate please click here.