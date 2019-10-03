The “KB for Bahamas” effort continues to have a positive impact on those who need the help the most, Bahamians who endured Hurricane Dorian.

On Tuesday, Key Biscayne’s Michele Estevez and pilot Carlos Riquezes made a trip to Eleuthera to deliver more than 1,000 pounds of school supplies and 175 backpacks. All the supplies were donated on the Island during the collection efforts.

Michele and other volunteers are planning two trips on Friday, Oct. 4 to Marsh Harbor, one of the hardest hit areas.

You can still help. Monetary donations are being accepted through the Key Biscayne Community Foundation’s website. Visit here.