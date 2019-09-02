Please join in Key Biscayne's support for our neighbors to the east in their time of need.

The Key Biscayne Community Foundation is activating the Emergency Disaster Relief Fund in partnership with Third Wave Volunteers and City of Miami District 2. District 2 has the boats to move the aid in the next week.

Drop off your donations at The Square, 260 Crandon Blvd., Unit 38. Drop-Off Times: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

At this time, we are ONLY accepting the following items at this location:

Canned Food – NOT expired

Hand Sanitizer

Non-Perishable Food

Body Wipes

Manual Can Openers

Clorox Wipes

Sunscreen

Baby Food

Mosquito Repellent

Baby Diapers

Baby Formula

Flashlights

Baby Wipes Batteries

Aquaphor Ointment

Heavy Duty Work Gloves

NO CLOTHING, NO TOYS, please.

To make a tax-deductible donation, please go to kbcf.org/KBforBahamas.

VOLUNTEERS: We need volunteers to assist us with collecting and packaging donations. To volunteer, please coordinate with Nancy Gamwell: 305-775-6475.