Heads up! Pre-Kinder registration at Key Biscayne K-8 Center coming up

Save the date! Monday, Feb. 3, is the start of registration for Pre-Kindergarten at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center. Registrations will be accepted until Thursday, Feb. 27.

Parents may bring completed registration packets to the main office during the registration period. The school will only accept completed registration packets.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, a lottery will take place in the school cafeteria. You may be present during the lottery or wait to be notified whether your child is registered or on a waiting list.

Registration for K-8th Grade classes for next year will also start on Feb. 3.

For more information, call the school at (305) 361-5418. The K-8 Center is located on 150 West McIntyre St.