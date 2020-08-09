Committed to continuing their philanthropic and fellowship ways in these pandemic times, the Key Biscayne Lions Club welcomed Dr. Jaime Vergara as its new president for 2020-21. A longtime dentist and Key Biscayne resident, Vergara takes over at a challenging time that threatens to curtail the club’s fundraising efforts.

“We have six or seven fundraising events a year to generate the funds we use to carry out the wonderful work our club does to help people in need, especially kids battling ocular disease,” Vergara told Islander News. “Our next event would have been our Oktoberfest event, however I doubt we will be able to do that event due to this pandemic.”

Outgoing president Helmut Heinrich said he was “thrilled” to have Jaime take over. “He has done so much already for our club -- was selected Lion of the Year and is the recipient of the Melvin Jones Award, the highest recognition available in the club. We know he will carry on the work of his predecessors.”

Vergara, father of three children, is looking for ways to balance safety concerns with the club’s “wonderful” work with safety. “We will probably look for ways to do Zoom meetings. As a dentist, my patients depend on me to keep them safe, so I have to be careful, not only for me, but also for the Lions Club members.”

Vergara, who has a practice at the Galleria Shopping Center, is originally from Peru and comes from a long family of dentists. “My father was a dentist, my grandfather was a dentist, I have brothers and cousins who are dentists. I’m blessed that two of my kids have followed that family tradition.”

Vergara’s son Jaime is studying dentistry in Peru, and his oldest daughter Daniela is in the Dominican Republic, also working to become a dentist. “My youngest daughter, 21-year old Camila, is in Germany working to become a nurse -- to help kids with cancer,” Vergara says with pride.

“It is a great honor for me to be president of the Lions Club,” he said. “We are a small but active club, with close ties to the (larger) Miami Lions Club. I’ve been associated with the Lions Club a few years but have grown to love the work we do and share time with such a committed group.”