Key Biscayne popular mother-daughter duo appear on stage at Trump Town Hall

Barbara Pena saw an NBC producer’s announcement on a WhatsApp group, asking if anyone was interested in asking President Donald Trump a question at the upcoming televised town hall in Miami.

Pena called her daughter, Isabella, and they decided to send in questions for a chance to go to the event together. They got picked and were invited to go on stage together as a duo.

On the evening of the event, the audience was mixed, with many folks seemingly undecided voters, Pena observed.

“About 10 minutes before 8 p.m., which is when it was supposed to start, somebody came up to us and said, ‘You and your daughter will be asking the second and third questions, so we knew we were definitely going on,” said Barbara Pena of the town hall, which was broadcast Oct. 15 at the Perez Art Museum Miami.

“We were trying to memorize our questions on the index cards like crazy people,” she added. “That's when we got the rush… ‘I'm actually going to ask the President of the United States a question on national TV.”

Same household, voting different parties

The upcoming election is a first for Isabella Pena, 19, who is taking a gap year from Harvard because of COVID-19 causing classes to go online. Normally, she would be in her sophomore year studying government and political science.

“I'm an independent, but I'm leaning toward voting for Biden,” said the 19-year-old.

Her mom, also, an independent politically, is leaning the other way -- toward voting for Trump again, she says.

An ER doctor, educated at Yale School of Medicine, Barbara Pena asked Trump about the economic recovery plans for hospitals and other financially hard-hit industries by the coronavirus.

Trump responded, talking about the White House’s efforts to spur manufacturing of ventilators and the allocation of the CARES Act’s hospital stimulus package worth $100 billion in funding, and PPE.

“I vote on the person, not the party,” she said. After posting on her personal Facebook about the town hall, the ER doctor experienced backlash from friends. Some sent her derogatory messages. Others unfriended her.

“It took me aback a little bit because I was like, I didn't go to a Trump rally, you know? I went to a town hall where I asked him, as an undecided voter, a question in person,” she said. “We live on a small island and we need to learn to get along with each other and listen to other people’s viewpoints.”

Isabella Pena’s question was about how the president felt about wearing masks, a virus mitigating move that has become a point of contention.

“After President Trump contracted COVID, I wanted to know if anything had changed on his stance on mask wearing,” she said. “I hadn't really heard him talk about it too much.”

Respect rules this family household

Isabella said the family stays respectful of each other even when their opinions differ. “We do have different opinions, but at the same time we are living in the same house so you have to maintain that level of respect,” she said. “I think that helps me be more tolerant towards people who have different political ideologies than mine.”

Earlier this year, “Isa” was on the TV talent show, American Idol, making it to the final day of Hollywood week. The bilingual singer and musician has a YouTube channel under the name, Isa Pena. In addition to Harvard, she is dual enrolled at Berkeley College of Music, where she studies music business and vocal performance. When she was a child, she sang in Spanish on Telemundo.

It’s no wonder she’s so at ease in the spotlight.

“It was an incredible experience, a once in a lifetime experience whether you agree with the president or not,” she recalled of her Town Hall experience. “I got to stand face-to-face with him and ask a question, and that was kind of amazing.”

Barbara, a longtime Key Rat, agrees with her daughter. It was a memorable bonding moment.

“And I want to encourage everyone on the key to go out and vote because we're in Florida… our vote really matters,” said Isabella. “And we got to get as many people raising their voices, as we can. Just go out and vote.”

#kbvotes