KB resident Juanes launches new song, a fusion of rock and hip-hop.

One of Key Biscayne most famous residents is in the process of further updating his already successful career. Juanes traveled from the key to his native Medellin, Colombia, to debut his new song, “Aurora.”

Working with Colombian producer Crudo Means Raw, Juanes’ newest work is a fusion of traditional Colombian rhythms, contemporary rock guitar, and hip-hop, by Crudo.

“I’m grateful for having had the opportunity to find through music a form of identity and expression: a way of connecting with the universe, from the guitar, from singing,” Juanes told the EFE news service. “As an artist ... you go through ups and downs. There are happy and difficult times. But in the end, passion and love for music makes everything possible.”

Juanes’ new theme is part of the upcoming album, “Más futuro que pasado.”

In 2000, Juanes’ solo debut album, “Fíjate Bien,” won three Latin Grammy Awards. According to his record label, Universal Music, Juanes has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide.

And more success; in the recent 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the Latin Recording Academy honored Juanes as its 2019 Person of the Year. Singers like Rosalia, Ozuna, Alejandro Sanz and others performed Juanes songs. During the evening, Juanes was accompanied by his wife Karen Martinez and their children, Luna, Paloma and Dante.