Tuesday’s 2020 Primary election did not include the Key Biscayne Village Council beyond the mayoral race, but voters at Precinct 051 helped select a full slate of other elected positions.

With no opponents running against him, Mayor Michael Davey faced no primary challenge and he has been reelected for his second and final two-year term.

Three Village Council seats will be decided at the Nov. 3 General Election, including the seats now occupied by Katie Petros, Allison McCormick and Vice Mayor Brett Moss.

The deadline to qualify to run for Village Council is noon Thursday, August 20.

In a Wednesday night video message, Village Mayor Davey recapped the races in November, including voting for County Mayor and the Village's $100 million General Obligation Bond referendum.

Davey said he wanted residents to be informed on the issues before casting their ballots.

In addition to Miami-Dade County offices, including mayor, the primary election filled slots for the Florida State Senate, Florida State House of Representatives, and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Primary results from the Miami Dade County Supervisor of Elections include:

- Miami-Dade County Mayor: Daniella Levine Cava and Steve Bovo, who both received 29 percent of the vote (122,039 and 119,946 votes respectively) will now face off in November’s general election. Other candidates and their vote totals include: Alex Penelas, 25 percent (102,152 votes), Xavier Suárez, 10 percent (43,762 votes), Monique Barley, five percent (22,789 votes) and Ludmilla Domond, One percent 1 (5,216 votes).

In Key Biscayne Precinct 51 the tallies were: Daniella Levine Cava, 42 percent (957 votes), Steve Bovo, 26 percent (579 votes), Alexander 'Alex' Penelas, 15 percent (343 votes), Ludmilla Domond, 0.75 (17 votes).

Miami-Dade Commission District 7: Cindy Lerner, 40 percent (18,303 votes), Raquel Regalado, 37 percent (16,882 votes), Michael Rosenberg, 14 percent (6,255 votes), Rafael "Ralph" Suarez, 10 percent (4,720 votes).

In Key Biscayne the tallies were: Cindy Lerner, 49 percent (944 votes), Raquel Regalado, 39 percent (788 votes), Michael A. Rosenberg, 11 percent (226 votes), Rafael 'Ralph' Suarez, 9 percent (183 votes).

Miami Dade County Property Appraiser: Pedro J. Garcia, 53 percent (206,143 votes), Marisol Zenteno, 47 percent (180,488 votes).

In Key Biscayne Precinct 51 the tallies were: Marisol Zenteno, 53 percent (1,052 votes), Pedro J. Garcia, 47 percent (920 votes).

Congressional District 27, Republican: Maria Elvira Salazar, 79 percent (39,626 votes), Raymond Molina, 11 percent (5,493 votes) and Juan Fiol, 10 percent (5,007 votes).

In Key Biscayne Precinct 51, the tallies were 83 percent (109 votes) for Maria Elvira Salazar, Raymond Molina, 11 percent (15 votes), Juan Fiol, 5 percent (7 votes). Heading into the Nov. 3 election the incumbent Democrat Donna Shalala was unopposed so the Democratic primary was cancelled.

State Representative, District 112, Republican: Bruno Barreiro, 64 percent (6,178 votes), Rosa Palomino, 36 percent (3,515 votes).

In Key Biscayne Precinct 51 the tallies were: Bruno Barreiro, 69 percent (501 votes), Rosa Palomino, 31 percent (225 votes).

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Group 55: Joe Perkins, 51 percent, (190,128 votes), Olanike ‘Nike’ Adebayo, 49 percent (183,017 votes).

In Key Biscayne Precinct 51 the tallies were: Olanike 'Nike' Adebayo, 59 percent (1.175 votes), Joe Perkins, 41 percent (826 votes).

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Group 57: Carmen Cabarga, 59 percent (219,372 votes), Roderick 'Rod' Vereen 41 percent (153,812 votes).

In Key Biscayne Precinct 51 the tallies were: Carmen Cabarga, 58 percent (1,142 votes), Roderick ‘Rod’ Vereen, 42 percent (838 votes).

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Group 65: Denise Martinez-Scanziani, 51 percent (192,744 votes), Thomas J. Rebull, 49 percent (183,380 votes).

In Key Biscayne Precinct 51 the tallies were: Thomas J. Rebull, 63 percent (1,281 votes), Denise Martinez-Scanziani, 37 percent (741 votes).

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Group 67: Mavel Ruiz, 55 percent (204,316 votes), Marcia Giordano Hansen, 45 percent (167,041 votes).

In Key Biscayne Precinct 51 the tallies were: Mavel Ruiz, 56 percent (1,125 votes), Marcia Giordano Hansen, 44 percent (873 votes).

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Group 75: Rosy Anette Aponte, 57 percent (209,895 votes), Dava J. Tunis, 43 percent (160,148 votes).

In Key Biscayne Precinct 51, Tunis earned 71 percent of the vote (1,444 votes).

The voter turnout in Miami-Dade was strong, fueled by mail-in ballots and early voting. Overall, there were 423,320 ballots cast in Dade, or 28% of the almost 1.5 million registered voters countywide.

For the full list of final results of the 2020 Primary elections from the Miami Dade County Supervisor of Elections, click here.