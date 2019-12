At the suggestion of Councilmember Luis Lauredo, during the December 10 meeting, the Key Biscayne Village Council presented Winn Dixie store manager Jose Llanes a plaque for his service to the Key Biscayne community.

From L to R, Mayor Mike Davey, Lauredo, Llanes, Councilmember Katie Petros, Councilmember Ignacio Segurola and Vice Mayor Brett Moss.

Congratulations Jose!