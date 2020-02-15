A fundraising Bunko Night will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Christopher’s Church Parish Hall.
Participants will get to enjoy friends and family in a fun and high-spirited competitive game of dice. Included in the evening’s $50 fee is a 6 p.m.Italian dinner with wine included. There will be a toast to inspire the next generation of Key Biscayners to achieve academic excellence.
Bunko Night was started last year by the Woman’s Club. All ages welcome. Please call (305) 877-0721 for info and reservations .