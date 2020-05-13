KBCF Free Sponsored-Lunch and Learn Thursday

The Key Biscayne Community Foundation wants to invite 25 island residents to lunch and to join Dr. Paul Gluck and Dr. Joan Gluck as they share their passion for indigenous culture with friends and neighbors.

Over the last 50-years, captivated by these remarkable works of indigenous art and through careful research, they have assembled a collection of over 250 pieces , recognized by Art and Antique magazine as of the Top-100 Art collections in America.

Lunch is sponsored by KBCF and will be delivered to the first 25 participants on Key Biscayne, age 55 and older, who by email.

To RSVP and register for the lunch, Email rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov. Deadline for receiving the free lunch is Wednesday, May 13 by 6 p.m.

Event via Zoom. Login to Zoom – meeting ID 733 3389 6948 – Password 031773