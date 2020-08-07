A well deserve THANK YOU for our Key Biscayne Fire and Police Departments!

This past Tuesday, inspired by the work Amy Zambrano and Island Angels had done Monday, my husband Horacio Rivera and I we went to express our Heartfelt THANK YOU to the brave and dedicated men and women who make up our Key Biscayne first line of defense; our Fire and Police Departments.

Fire Chief Eric Lang and Police Chief Charles Press do an incredible job leading their first responders who work tirelessly to keep us safe.

When we got there Tuesday afternoon, we saw banners placed and ran into another neighbor, did not catch her name, who had just left a cake outside their window!

We just want to make sure our firefighters and police know how much we appreciate what they do!

THANK YOU.

Best,

Elsa Dominguez