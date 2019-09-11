Editor’s Note. Below is a text response from KB Police Chief Press to chatter about crime in the local chat group “Serucho-Serucho”.

From Chief Press:

Good morning. Our officers spotted two suspicious vehicles last evening and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Both vehicles fled immediately as other officers converged in the scene. One vehicle blew out two tires in their attempt to escape, continued towards the state park and bailed out of the vehicle. Our officer called in the description and began to chase them on foot. At the same time two other officers attempted to stop the second vehicle but it fled to the causeway at a high rate of speed headed north onto I-95.

Aviation spotted a vehicle matching the description and Miami Gardens police stopped it but it wasn’t our subject. K-9 from the county responded to the state park along with another helicopter to assist with the search, however they were unable to find the subjects.

This is the third time this year our officers spotted the bad guys and attempted to stop them only to lose them in a chase. It is beyond frustrating but they are trying their best and must still work within the statutes and policies.

Just to provide some additional information: they actually came in on a car that was stolen in Coral Springs earlier in the evening. That victim did not even know his car was gone until we called him. That is why our license plate reader did not alert us. I have directed mandatory overtime shifts to supplement the four officers that work the evening shift.

I am pulling out all stops! I am so sorry you all are dealing with this but we’re not going to slow down till this ceases.