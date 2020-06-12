Graduation for Key Biscayne Presbyterian School was a fun afternoon.

Families had each received a bag the week before that included their cap and gown and some decorations with which to decorate their cars. They even got a car-size graduation cap!

The teachers were all present and gave the parade of families a lot of hooting and hollering while each family drove by for their child to receive their diploma. Afterward, we had a big TV set up so they could watch a slideshow. Each family will receive a copy of the slide show to watch at home -- and have a good cry.

The ceremony finished after we moved to the back lawn by the bay. There, each parking space was marked with a sign for the graduate. We ended with a butterfly release -- a tradition here at KBPS. Given the circumstances, we couldn’t have asked for a better send off!

Throughout this pandemic, we have been offering support to parents. We sent home goody bags, hosted dance parties, hosted a parent-support Zoom gathering with local professionals (ProEdu and Pixie Dreams) for parents to ask questions about managing home learning with young children.

Families received a weekly newsletter. For Mother’s Day, we sent home an ingredient packet and had a Zoom cooking class for the children and their Dads to make banana bread for their Moms. We’re planning one for Father’'s Day, too.

The teachers were very cognizant that parents needed a variety of materials in order to allow the experience to meet families where they were -

Teachers held Zoom meetings for the whole class and small groups. They created videos for their students about music, science, chapel, read aloud stories, yoga and more. And parents received information about activities to do around the house that would support their child's development.

Parents can even get weekly Art classes via Zoom. This gave them an opportunity to see how art can be made with just what's around the house. Last week, each family received materials for one last project -- a rock to paint like a fish and return to us so we can create a special school of fish to greet everyone in August.

Here’s is my last newsletter. I think was a great analogy for this whole process; the teachers were the Houston engineers and the parents were the Apollo 13 astronauts.

Here’s what one parent wrote about the Home Learning experience after we sent home the first “goody bag”:

”Our school understood the challenges parents were facing at home. The expectations for being ‘perfect’ during quarantine can add up for a parent. We knew it wasn’t about the lack of online resources because guidance on daily learning schedules, at-home science experiments, parent-led learning activities and online music classes were all part of the resources our school was offering. But part of an alternative for screen time or parent led activities was offering what they find in school: plenty of supplies to experiment with!”

Thank you, parents, for being co-teachers at home. We are now confident this helped the home learning process!

We offered a survey for parents to find out how well at-home learning went. Here is what a few people said:

- “I have learned that we must make time to be silly and slow it down.”

- “I learned how to smile every day and find something positive even though we might feel overwhelmed or scared. I learned how to have patience and to make the best of our days together because in the end, all that matters is that we are together and OK. Everything else is just a bonus.”

- "I learned the importance of listening and dealing with my feelings in order to deal with the rest of my house. If we are ok they will be ok. If we smile and have a positive attitude, they will feel the same. In the end, all we want is for them to be happy."