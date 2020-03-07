Living in a small community makes it easy to understand that “all politics is local.” Still, it can be tricky to follow the mechanics of village government, to learn how decisions are arrived at, to know the processes being followed and how to create the consensus needed to implement change. In that sense, Key Biscayne is very much a microcosm of the larger world around us.

We do not have to necessarily agree with, or even like, the current political system. But as citizens of this community and the US, you should feel obligated to exercise your right to vote. This is your opportunity to let your voice be heard in determining our political leadership.

Voting is the motor that makes a democracy work. Not participating through your vote is like driving a car that’s not running on all cylinders.

In the US in 2016, 65 million citizens voted for Hillary Clinton and 62 million voted for Donald Trump. Trump won the Electoral College tally. But the most important number to remember is that 91 million eligible voters did not participate.

The engine of democracy runs better when all cylinders are firing -- in Key Biscayne, in Florida and in the US.

Find upcoming election dates, deadlines and more information about voting in Miami by visiting here, or contact the Supervisor of Elections at (305) 499-8683.