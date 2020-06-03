With 90 days to Coronavirus-era election, vote-by-mail option a good one

Each of the 67 election supervisors in Florida currently focuses on the obvious challenge: How to offer a safe voting environment in times of a pandemic.

“Be election ready” by applying for Vote-By-Mail, said the Miami-Dade Elections Supervisor Christina White to GoVoteMiami during a recent phone conference. “It is easy, safe and convenient. My department is preparing to send vote-by-mail reminders to every household.”

Here is what you need to know:

It’s not automatic: Voters must apply for Vote-By-Mail. Voters can apply for a maximum time limit of two years. After that the application has to be renewed.

You can do it on-line, by phone, by email or by filling out the paper form and mailing or faxing it to the Department of Elections.

- Online by clicking here

- Phone: (305) 499-VOTE (8386)

- Email: VoteByMail@miamidade.gov

- Paper form: Mail to 2700 NW 87 Avenue, Miami, FL 33172.

- Or fax to (305) 499-8401.

- In person: 2700 NW 87 Avenue, Miami, FL 33172

Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is 5 p.m. August 7. (received, not postmarked!) or 10 days prior to any election.

What is done to keep Voting By Mail Safe?

In 2019 the Florida Senate passed a bill (SB7066) to further safeguard the vote-by-mail process. Extended deadlines, in-person drop off and an extended cure period for ballots in question, have been established.

As of May 19, the Election Department expects all early voting locations are to be operational for the August 18 primary election.

Voters distrustful of the mail system can hand in their ballots at ANY early voting location.

An online tracking system allows each voter to monitor the ballot and confirm it was received and counted.

Should a ballot be rejected, the Department of Elections notifies the voter, who has the opportunity to “cure” the vote by filling out a “Cure Affidavit.” That form can be submitted until 5 p.m., two days after the election.

Important: when voting by mail, remember to sign the outside of the return envelope.

If you have not updated your signature in a while, White recommends you do so. Use the standard Voter Registration Form, check “Update” and mail the form to the above address.

IMPORTANT: Any update to a voter registration has to be received 29 days prior to any election. That’s not later than July 20, 2020.

Click here (GoVoteMiami) for easy-to-find info, updates and links, or visit the Miami-Dade County Department of Elections for more information.

