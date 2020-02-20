Kemper Award winners represent finest qualities of revered Key Biscayne physician

The Robert Kemper Award for Professionalism in Medicine has been given annually to a medical student who is able to demonstrate an ability to convey hope and be a healer of patients.

This year – for the first time – two students have been chosen for the award: Elan Baskir and Greisy Martinez Harvell, both students at Florida International University’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine.

The Robert Kemper M.D., PhD. Award for Professionalism in Medicine is named in memory of Robert Kemper, who exemplified the highest qualities of medical professionalism until his life was cut short by cancer in 2011.

“Bob (as his friends called him) was a cherished member of the community,” said Andrew Britton, with the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. Kemper and his wife, Rosa, opened their private office in Key Biscayne in 2001, and in 2005 he joined the MDVIP practice on the island. He was known for exceptional bedside manner and for his exemplary compassion for patients.

During their medical training, nominees for the Kemper Award have demonstrated respect for patients, faculty, staff members and peers; altruism, compassion and empathy towards patients; a sense of commitment, duty, responsibility and dedication to the ethical practice of the medical profession; comportment, courtesy and exemplary personal demeanor becoming of a physician; and an ability to convey hope and be a healer of patients, to be a team builder and foster harmony in the group and in the workplace.

While this is an FIU award, it is sponsored and underwritten by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, said Eugenio M. Rothe, professor of psychiatry and public health at the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at FIU.

Fourth-year medical students are voted on by the faculty to receive the award, Rothe said, .

Each recipient, he said, will receive $1,000, funded through various groups, including the annual Key Biscayne Rib Off, which this year is Feb. 29.

“Dr. Kemper was so beloved, because he really practiced medicine as a vocation in the community,” Rothe said. “It’s nice for the community to unite around something meaningful like this.”

Meet the recipients:

Elan Baskir

Where is your hometown?

I was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, but grew up in Boston.

What are your career goals?

To provide longitudinal care for kids with chronic, complex illnesses

Why do you want to study medicine?

To develop strong connections to patients and their families and guide them through difficult illnesses

Was there a defining moment in your life when you knew you wanted to study medicine?

A defining experience was my involvement in the special needs community throughout high school and college. I believe that people behave how you treat them, and that became my modus operandi. Being a doctor allows me to affect change in unbelievable ways on individual and population levels.

What does receiving the Kemper Award mean to you?

It’s recognition of all the things that don’t necessarily show up in a resume. Being selected by faculty who were able to observe me on a daily basis is a huge honor. It means a lot to be recognized for all the reasons I decided to pursue a career in medicine.

Who has inspired you, academically -- or in your chosen field of study?

Dr. Aron Berkman (Hematology/Oncology course director and preceptor). I will never forget one of his lectures when he shared a paper he worked on during his postdoc. I was able to see in front of me how much of an impact someone can make on the lives of countless patients.

Also, patients inspire me on a daily basis. (Going back to the idea that people behave how they are treated,) each time I walk into a patient’s room, they treat me like I can make a difference. They inspire to be a better and better medical student and one day (soon!) great doctor.

How do you hope to one day to give back to your community, either through the medical field or community work?

I hope to get deeply involved in patient and community education. Only through understanding the community and using established programs can we implement change. Teaching patients more about health is the most effective way to help them lead healthier lives.

Outside of school and your future career ambitions, what are your hobbies?

Sports (watching my Boston sports teams, running, tennis, biking), photography

Where did you attend high school?

Maimonides School, Brookline, MA

Greisy Martinez Harvell

Where is your hometown?

I was born in Valencia, Venezuela, and I moved to Miami when I was seven.

What are your career goals?

I’m pursuing a career in Internal Medicine. This field is very flexible in that you can practice in the inpatient and outpatient setting, and you can choose to subspecialize after residency. Although I am not sure if I will subspecialize or not, my goal is to practice patient-centered, evidence-based medicine and to partner with my patients in making a positive impact on their health. I also love to teach. I hope to remain involved in Medical Education and invest in the training of medical students, residents and future leaders in the field.

Why do you want to study medicine?

I absolutely love medicine. It brings together so many things I care about and love. I’ve always loved learning, but the intricacies of the human body and the way that the sciences come to life in medicine are simply fascinating. Like many of us, I’ve also always loved serving the community and working to make a positive difference. I can think of no impact that is more profound than through medicine and health. If you know me, you also know that I love people. Medicine provides a truly special opportunity to interact with patients and their families and to connect with people during both good times and extremely difficult times.

Was there a defining moment in your life when you knew you wanted to study medicine?

Medicine was something I thought about often in college, though I decided not to pursue it at that time. After graduating, I joined Teach for America and taught in the K-8 setting. Honestly, it was when speaking to my students about following their dreams that I realized I hadn’t given medicine a fair shot. I decided to shadow physicians, volunteer in hospitals, and take the pre-medical courses, and I realized right away that it was the career for me. I fell in love with patient care, with the critical thinking and application of knowledge required in the field, and with the overall goals of medicine.

What does receiving the Kemper Award mean to you?

I vividly remember sitting in lecture years ago and seeing that year’s Kemper Award winner’s picture come up on the screen as Dr. Rothe made the formal announcement. As he explained what the award meant, I thought “Wow, what an honor!” I thought about the kind of person and doctor that Dr. Kemper must have been to have inspired his loved ones to honor him in such a way. I was moved when I learned about this award. As you can imagine, I was overwhelmed with joy and surprise when I found out that I had received the Kemper Award. Receiving this award is incredibly special to me. Professionalism in general, but especially in medicine, is something I truly value. I am thankful for the opportunity to honor Dr. Kemper, and I am further inspired to emulate his legacy throughout my career.

Who has inspired you, academically, or in your chosen field of study?

I have had many professors, preceptors, and mentors throughout my life that have motivated me, invested in me, and shaped who and where I am today. It’d be hard to name them all and even harder to find the right words to thank them for the impact they have had on me. However, the two people who have inspired me the most are my parents. My mother has been an example of unwavering work ethic and integrity. She taught me to dream big and has been by my side during every step of my journey. My father is a beam of positivity and has a contagious thirst for knowledge. To this day, he still inspires me with his selflessness, his love for humanity, and his zest for life. Their example and their support shape me daily, and I am forever grateful to have the best parents on the planet.

How do you hope to one day to give back to your community, either through the medical field or community work?

Community work has been a part of my life since I was a child. You could always find me at beach clean-ups, school and home renovations, fundraising events, or even volunteer-run summer camps. These events bring the community together for great causes, so I plan to continue volunteering whenever possible. More recently, I’ve been involved in health events where we provide health screening, education, and counseling, as well as try to connect patients with follow-up care. I think it’s incredibly important for those of us in the medical field to go out into the community, especially since so many people do not access primary care on a regular basis. I hope to continue being a part of these events in the future. I’ve also had the opportunity to join medical mission trips to reach those who may not otherwise be able to receive medical care. My husband and I love serving on these trips, and we plan to continue being a part of them. Lastly, I hope to invest in the youth through mentorship, leadership development and outreach, especially for those who may not have the exposure and resources to reach their career goals.

Outside of school and your future career ambitions, what are your hobbies?

My favorite way to spend my free time is with family and friends. Sometimes it’s beach days, barbeques, game nights, or escape rooms. Other times it’s simply sharing a meal, running errands together, or catching up over a cup of coffee. Dance has always been a huge part of my life. I’ve danced anything from jazz and lyrical to Bollywood and hip hop, but after college I’ve predominantly danced and taught Salsa. My other hobbies include scuba diving, beach volleyball, teaching myself how to play the guitar, and trying to learn as many languages as I can.

Where did you attend high school?

Coral Gables Senior High School in Miami.

