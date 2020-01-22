Herb Galanc and Jorge Blanco coincided at the KB Gym bicycle station recently.

Jorge (left in photo) will be 92 in March, and Herb in October. They are long-time residents and they try to go to the gym at least three times a week. They both claim the gym is excellent, offering good opportunities for each resident to stay active and healthy.

After seeing the photo that was shot of them together, Herb turned to Jorge and said, “You look like my father.” Jorge was not happy.

We all love Key Biscayne. We would like to promote it as a healthy place to live (which is true). Our community gym is very good for all ages. It should be used by all or at least by people who can still exercise.