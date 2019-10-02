The 2020 edition of Island Life Magazine will be the island’s 26th. Originally published to coincide with the Lipton Championships held at Crandon Park, the magazine continues its run even as the tennis tournament moved in 2019.

Over the years, the Island Life has evolved and the 2019 edition marked a turning point. Chamber staff, led by Executive Director Tatyana Chioccchetti and Christine Wing, director of Marketing and Member Services, worked to upgrade the content.

“We look forward to our continued partnership with Islander News for our 26th Edition of Island Life magazine, the official Guide and Directory of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce” said Chioccchetti. “Containing valuable insights and demographics, this annual publication is a comprehensive guide to all things Key Biscayne, and a one-stop resource that showcases the people, places and businesses that shape this island paradise.”

Islander News Publisher Justo Rey said the news organization is looking forward to building on the chamber staff’s content development work, “and working closely with Tatyana and Christine to introduce new and exciting features to Island Life.”

Island Life is scheduled to be published the second week of January, 2020.

Island Life is one of many chamber projects in development. The Key Biscayne Shop, Dine & Unwind 2020 Guide is hot off the press and may be picked up at the 24/7 Visitors Center at Village Hall (88 W McIntyre St.) or viewed online at the chamber’s website.

Additionally, upcoming chamber events include the 3rd annual Sundowner Cruise in partnership with the Coconut Grove Chamber of Commerce on October 16, and an Oct. 29 lecture -- “Alcanza Tu Máximo Potencial” (en español) -- led by renown corporate trainer Margarita Pasos, as part of the Small Business Seminar series.

Visit the Chamber online for more information and a calendar of events.

For more information or Island Life sponsorship opportunities, contact Mariella Olive at 305-361-3333 or the Chamber at 305-361-5207