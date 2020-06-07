Unsettled weather is forecasted for today but as weather forecasts go you never really know what you are in for until you go outside.

If the weather works for you then you can look forward to kingfish, wahoo, sailfish, blackfin tuna and barracudas to be feeding in 100 to 300 feet of water offshore of Key Biscayne. Live baitfish have been getting most of the strikes. In the Gulf Stream weedlines have formed in depths from 400 to over 1000 feet of water. At times, the mahi mahi have been thick and at other times you have had to work to find a few. Look for the mahi to be feeding along these weedlines and under terns.

Trolling anything that is weedless is your best bet at finding the mahi. On the inside bonefish, tarpon, permits and barracudas have been available along the Oceanside flats of Key Biscayne.

There have been tarpon in the main channel between Cape Florida and the Finger Channels. Live crabs and mullet are getting the tarpon bites.

Key Biscayne Tide times

Capt. Alan Sherman / Get Em Sportfishing Charters / 786-436-2064