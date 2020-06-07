Key Biscayne formed to provide residents strong representation in an excellent form of government

It has been 29 years since the Village of Key Biscayne incorporated. With so many wonderful new residents on Key Biscayne who were not involved in our incorporation process, it seems logical that a review of our government might be helpful.

I plan to share my institutional knowledge by writing several articles for the Islander News dealing with different aspects of our government.

The incorporation of Key Biscayne

I will never forget the excitement and optimism we had for our future when on Nov. 6, 1990 the vote to approve the incorporation of Key Biscayne was passed. The vote was close, 1,653 to 1,137.

As chairperson of the elected pre-incorporation Key Biscayne Council (1987 – 1991), I felt our hard work had paid off. We collected meticulous data and exposed how poorly we were treated by Dade County. We educated ourselves and our residents on the advantages of leaving unincorporated Dade County and forming our own city. Incorporation meant we would no longer be a donor community with limited services. Our municipal taxes would go to our village, not the county. It meant control over zoning, and having our own police and fire departments. It meant independence!!

When incorporation passed, Dade County appointed a five-member Charter Committee to create our form of government. I served as committee vice chairman with Luis Laredo as chairman. We extensively researched municipal governments and identified best practices. With the resounding vote adopting the charter, the municipality of Key Biscayne was officially born on June 18, 1991.

Why a council-manager form of government?

This form of government was identified as the most effective tool to combat corruption and unethical activity within local government. It promotes a nonpolitical management that is effective, transparent, responsive and accountable. It leaves politics out of day to day management. It also recognizes the critical role of elected officials as policy makers who map out a collective vision for our community and establish the policies that govern it.

The council-manager form also recognizes the need for a highly qualified individual manager who is devoted to the delivery of services to residents. The manager can be compared to the CEO of a corporation who is given broad executive authority to run the organization. It is the manager’s responsibility alone to hire and fire staff.

Our council of seven elected members was established: the mayor and 6 council members, each of whom serves on a gratis, part-time basis. All council members have one vote. In Key Biscayne, the mayor has no greater official authority than any other councilmember. The mayor presides over council meetings based on Robert's Rules of Order, and he or she performs ceremonial duties as outlined in the charter. The mayor serves a two-year term and is allowed to serve a second two-year term. Council members serve a four-year term and can serve a second term. No one can serve on the council, or as any combination of mayor or council member, for more than eight consecutive years.

This is an election year. The Mayor, Mike Davey, Councilmembers, Allison McCormick, Brett Moss and Katie Petros, are up for re-election should they decide to run. We, the residents, have the responsibility to inform ourselves and choose our representatives.

Betty Simme Conroy was chairperson of the pre-incorporation Key Biscayne Council ,1987 – 1991, Vice Chairperson 0f the Charter Writing Committee, Key Biscayne council member 1991-99, and member of two Charter Revision committees.