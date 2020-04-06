With the 10 a.m. update, the Florida Department of Health confirmed “Key Biscayne” now has 41 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The data for 33149 has not been updated of this post.

Overnight, Florida updated the number of deaths, now at 236 and reported an additional 974 cases – the state now with 13,324 Floridians who have been infected with the coronavirus.

Miami-Dade reported another 35 cases, bringing the County total to 4,181. Within the municipalities, Miami shows 2,676 and Hialeah with 548.

Broward County's total number of cases is now over 2,000 (2,067). Broward’s hot spot is Hollywood, where 734 residents have tested positive.

The new US count is 338,995 and more than 9,600 virus-related deaths reported.