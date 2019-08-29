Key Biscayne K-8 Center was placed on Lockdown Due to Armed Suspect; Suspect Apprehended

August 29, 2019

The Key Biscayne K-8 Center was placed on lockdown this afternoon due to an armed person near the school.

Key Biscayne Police dispatchers received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. concerning an armed suspect. Officers responded and placed the suspect in custody immediately.

The all clear was given shortly thereafter and the lockdown was lifted.

At no time were students and staff at the K-8 Center in any danger.