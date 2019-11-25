Deadline for photo contest for high schoolers approaching

With so much natural beauty around Key Biscayne, anyone with a camera is bound to capture award-winning images. Or at least memorable ones.

High school students with a camera and a sharp eye are encouraged to Key Biscayne Lions Club’s third annual photo contest. The winning photo will be featured in The Personal and Business Directory 2020. And the Islander News will also publish entries in an upcoming issue.

As an inspiration, here is an article on the 2019 winning entries.

The deadline to submit your image(s) is Jan. 10, 2020 so there is still time to find the perfect image to enter. Here are the specifications for your entry:

High School student

High resolution photo -- 300 dpi

Photos will be judged on both aesthetic and technical quality

Vertical layout

No Lighthouse picture

Format .jpeg, .jpg, .tiff

Trim size of publication 6.25” X 9.25” including bleeding

Submit your photos to kblions@icloud.com and be sure to include your name, school, phone and email. You can use WeTransfer for larger files.

For more information contact Nora Camejo at (305) 361-7064 or kblions@icloud.com